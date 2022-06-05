CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will rule the state another 30 years : MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy predicted that Jagan Mohan Reddy will continue as Chief Minister for the state for another 30 years with the overwhelming support of the people who have been enjoying the benefits of the slew of welfare schemes being implemented by the government. On the occasion of completion of three years of YSRCP rule successfully, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy took up 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam (GGMP)' - a programmer intended to get feedback from the people on the implementation of welfare schemes and also inclusion of eligible beneficiariesinto the welfare schemes, at Korlagunta area in Tirupati on Saturday.

He along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and Mudra Narayana interacted with the locals about the implementation of welfare schemes and assured them that the schemes will be continued till the Jagan Mohan Reddy continues as CM. Speaking to media , the MLA said 2. 20 lakh people in the city have benefited up to Rs 1600 Crorein last three years under various welfare schemes while 89, 000 people voted in favour of YSRCP in last general election, stating that many people irrespective of party have benefited.

He revealed that the people expressing their complete support to Jagan Mohan Reddy across the state which explains that YSRCP will surely come to power in 2024 elections also. The MLA said the slew of welfare schemes being implemented by the government are filling brightness in the lives of the poor. Meanwhile, a couple Kadhar Basha and Sumiya expressed their immense happiness with the MLA as they got Rs 4, 06, 999 under various schemes for last three years.