CM YS Jagan Mohan : Sangam Barrage will be named after Goutham Reddy

Nellore: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the works of Veligonda project of Udayagiri region will be brought under Phase-1 from Phase-2 and completed soon for the benefit of farmers of Atmakur, Udayagiri and Badvel constituencies.

Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed the gathering at the condolence meeting of former Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy organised at VPR convention hall at Kanuparthipadu village in Nellore rural limits on Monday.

The Chief Minister along with in-charge Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Minister Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy and legislators of Nellore district paid floral tributes to late Minister Goutham Reddy.

Jagan recalled his association with Goutham Reddy and said that he was well acquainted with him since childhood and though one year older, Goutham always used to consider him as his elder brother.

The Chief Minister said he knew Goutham Reddy right from his childhood. He was the one who had introduced Goutham Reddy into politics.

He said that Goutham Reddy had been part of his political journey all along and emerged as a great leader, who strived for the development of industries, commerce, and IT sectors in the State.

The former Minister always wanted to attract more industries to AP as it would generate employment. Paying tributes to Goutham, Jagan said, "it was a great void to lose a good friend and a great leader.''

The Chief Minister said the government, following the request of former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, has decided to take over Rajamohan Reddy Institute of Technology and Science located at Udayagiri and make it Agriculture and Horticulture University. It fulfils needs of backward Udayagiri region and said the works of Sangam Barrage would be completed by May 15 and it would be named Mekapati Goutham Sangam Barrage.

The Chief Minister said he along with every member of YSR Congress would extend support to the family of Goutham Reddy. Former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for the support he has been extending to their family.

He said that Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy strived hard for the execution of works of Veligonda project and his son Jagan Mohan Reddy is now going to complete them. He thanked Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for organising the condolence meeting to recollect memories of Goutham.

Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy presided over the meeting, MPs, MLCs, legislators, family members of Goutham Reddy and senior officials were present.