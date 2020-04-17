CM YS Jagan offers condolences to Chandra Mouli

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of K Chandra Mouli (IAS) who was an active YSRCP leader in Kuppam constituency and belonged to Backward Classes.

His services to the Party and his social service will be remembered by the people for a long time, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.