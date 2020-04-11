CM YS Jagan pays tribute to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in Tadepalli

On the occasion of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jayanti celebrations, the YSR Congress Party president and AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has paid grand tribute to the portrayal of Jyotirao Phule at CM camp office in Tadepalli on Saturday.

Deputy CM Alla Nani, Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, Minister's Mopidevi Venkataramana, Vellampalli Srinivas, MLA Jogi Ramesh, YSRCP BC cell president Janga Krishna Murthy, and other officials participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said with the inspiration of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule the YSRCP government is moving forward by providing welfare to the BC communities, education to all, and women empowerment in the state.











