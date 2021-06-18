CM YS Jagan sanctioned Rs 100 crire for Sarvepalli development: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA K Govardhan Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has sanctioned Rs 11.10 crore to take repair works for Sarvepalli reservoir, which is damaged due to heavy rains occurred in November 2015.

Laying foundation stone for the repair works on Thursday, he thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning Rs 100 crore for the constituency for taking up various works related to the irrigation sector.

Among Rs 100 crore, Govardhan Reddy said Rs 11 crore will be used for Sarvepalli Reservoir, Rs 19 crore for canals under reservoir, Rs 32 crore for Bandepalli Project and Rs 39 crore for lining works of Kandaleru Left Canal.

He said the government has focused its attention on development of irrigation sector in the constituency and for the welfare of farmers. He assured that they would highlight issues of farmers and try to resolve all pending issues in the constituency.