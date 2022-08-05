CM YS Jagan stops convoy, listens to woes of a mom

Tuni (Kakinada district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy showed his magnanimity by stopping his convoy after spotting an helpless mother with her sick son in her arms trying to reach out to him here on Thursday.

During his visit to Payakaraopet in Anakapalli district on Thursday, Tanuja from Mandapam village of Sankhavaram mandal in Prathipadu constituency explained her son's health condition to the Chief Minister and sought his help.

The Chief Minister immediately ordered the collector of Kakinada district to listen to the women's ordeal and resolve it at the earliest. It may be noted that the Chief Minister attended the wedding of SC Corporation chairperson Ammaji's daughter and blessed the newly-married couple Diana Chandrakantam and Sudheer Kumar.