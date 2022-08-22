CM YS Jagan to address public meeting in Chimakurthy tomorrow

Ongole (Prakasam Dist): Ministers Merugu Nagarjuna and Audimulapu Suresh, former Minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, former Darsi MLA Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy, Santhanuthalapadu MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu and others requested the YSRCP leaders, activists, cadre and fans of YS Rajasekhara Reddy to make the tour of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Chimakurthy on Wednesday, a grand success.

Speaking at a press meet at the party Office in Ongole on Monday, the YSRCP leaders explained that Chimakurthy occupies a very important place in the YSRCP history. They said that Jagan Mohan Reddy completed 100 days of his Padayatra at Chimakurthy and laid a pylon to mark the incident. They noted that Buchepalli Subbareddy and his family members have been a great strength to the ruling party and they helped the party win majority of seats in the district.

They said that the Buchepalli family is installing the statues of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and the son of the soil Buchepalli Subbareddy at Chimakurthy on Wednesday and the Chief Minister will be inaugurating them. The ruling party leaders said that after becoming the CM, Jagan Mohan Reddy has given several boons to Prakasam district.

The party and government are going hand in hand under the leadership of the YSRCP regional coordinator Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and district president Burra Madhusudan Yadav, they claimed.

The leaders informed that Jagan Mohan Reddy will be addressing a public meeting at Chimakurthy after the inauguration of the statues. They requested the YSRCP activists, sympathisers and fans of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the district to come to Chimakurthy on Wednesday and make the programme a grand success.

The YSRCP leaders including Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Dr Madasi Venkaiah, Karanam Venkatesh, Varikuti Ashok and others also participated in the press meet.

Later, the Ministers, Buchepalli family members, MLAs and other local leaders visited Chimakurthy to inspect and review the arrangements being made for the chief minister's tour, with the SP Malika Garg.