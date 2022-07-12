CM YS Jagan to disburse Vahana Mitra on July 15

Visakhapatnam: Industries and IT minister Gudivada Amarnath on Monday inspected the arrangements made for the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's massive public meeting to be held for the first time in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to the media, the minister said 2.61 lakh beneficiaries of YSR Vahana Mitra would be given Rs 261 crore on July 15 at Andhra University Engineering College grounds. He said about Rs 750 crore have already been given to the beneficiaries of Vahana Mitra in three phases.

The minister mentioned about 20,000 YSR Vahana Mitra beneficiaries would avail the scheme in Visakhapatnam alone.

Amarnath reminded that earlier house site patta distribution programme was organised in Anakapalli district.

He said no one expected that such a large number of people would come to the plenary meeting organised by a political party. In his long political career, the IT minister added, the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had never seen such a big gathering as witnessed at the YSRCP plenary.

He appealed to the opposition to stop conspiring against the YSRCP family. The YSRCP activists and leaders were deeply disappointed knowing that YS Vijaya Lakshmi would resign but her explanation cleared their worry.

The minister was accompanied by Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, MLC Varudhu Kalyani and VMRDA chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was scheduled to visit Vizag on July 13. However, it got postponed to July 15.