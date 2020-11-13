CM YS Jagan to meet Governor today

Amaravati: AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be meeting Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Friday morning. Sources said that the Chief Minister would be briefing the latter on the recent developments in the State.

It is a while since the CM met the Governor and courtesy demands that he updates the Governor on various issues on and off, sources added terming the meeting a courtesy call.

Several issues are dogging the state, including Polavaram Project completion, proposed three Capitals move and the legal hiccups that the State Government is facing nowadays over some matters. The Chief Minister will also be extending Diwali greetings to the Governor.