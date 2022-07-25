CM YS Jagan to visit flood-hit areas in East Godavari tomorrow

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit flood-affected areas in P Gannavaram mandal of East Godavari district on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned here that Jagan had taken up the aerial survey of the flood-affected areas recently. This had invited criticism from the Opposition parties that he was only viewing things from air and was not visiting the flood-affected areas.

According to Minister for Information and Public Relations Ch Srinivas Venugopalakrishna, the Chief Minister will also visit Burugulana, G Pedapudi, Arigelavaripet, Udimudi, Baduva and Vadrapalli villages. Ahead of the CM's visit, the minister visited these villages on Sunday along with MLA K Chittibabu and Govt Whip Ch Jaggi Reddy to inspect the arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit.

The minister said that the state government distributed flood relief to all families. He enquired from the people over manner in which the distribution of ration and drinking water was going on. He said the government distributed Rs 2,000 to each family in addition to 25 kg rice and other ration.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla, SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy and others accompanied the minister.