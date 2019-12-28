CM YS Jagan to visit Visakhapatnam today

Visakhapatnam: AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Visakhapatnam on Saturday (December 28). During the tour, CM will be inaugurating welfare and development activities here in the city.

According to the sources, CM YS Jagan will by launching development works of Rs 905.50 crore under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and Rs 379.82 crore under Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

CM YS Jagan is scheduled to reach Gannavaram airport at around 2 pm and will be flying to Visakhapatnam on a special flight. CM will begin the development works with Rs 40 crore at Kailasagiri. Later, he will be reaching YSR City Central Park and launch the flower exhibition set up by GVMC. In the evening around 5:30 pm, CM will arrive at RK beach and officially inaugurate Visakha Utsav 2019.

The officials have completed all arrangements for the Visakha Utsav. The carnival will begin from the Park hotel junction on the beach road on Saturday afternoon.

This tour has gained much interest after CM YS Jagan's comments on making Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the state. Over this, the YSRCP leaders and activists planned a grand welcome to CM and the officials have made strong security arrangements for the CM's visit.