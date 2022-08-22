CM YS Jagan to visit Vizag on Friday

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on August 26 and participate in a host of programmes.

Ahead of the CM's trip, the district administration, municipal administration and the police department are making necessary arrangements in the city. As a part of his tour, the Chief Minister is likely to address a meeting at the Andhra University Convention Centre at RK Beach.

Arrangements related to the programme are being closely monitored by District Collector A Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha and Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth. Meanwhile, work related to the Sea Harrier Museum project, close to the AU Convention Centre, is inching towards completion.

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority is planning to inaugurate it by the Chief Minister. Also, a massive beach clean-up drive will be organised along the stretch from the RK Beach to Bheemunipatnam beach the same day.

The Chief Minister is expected to participate in the event initiated by the district administration and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation in collaboration with Parle.