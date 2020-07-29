CM YS Jagan unveils World Tiger Day poster, showers praises on forest dept. officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday unveiled posters and a brochure designed by the forest department to mark World Tiger Day at his camp office. The officials briefed the Chief Minister on the steps being taken for the conservation of tigers and their habitats. With an area of ​​3727.82 sq km, the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve Forest is the largest in the country and currently has 60 tigers. Although the number of tigers around the world is declining, the number of tigers has increased due to conservation measures being taken in the state, forest officials said.

Similarly, the Aboriginal Chinchu tribes in the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Reserve Forest are playing a major role in the conservation of tigers and wildlife, officials said. He told the Chief Minister that the Government of India had awarded them the National Tiger Conservation Authority Excellence Award for efficient human resource management in collaboration with Chinchwad in the management of the Forest Reserve.

In this context, CM Jagan appreciated the efforts being made by the forest department officials to conserve the endangered tiger species. The meeting was attended by Neerab Kumar Prasad, (Special CS, Forest and Environment Department) n. Pradeep Kumar (Principal Chief Conservator of Forests), Forest Department officials participated.