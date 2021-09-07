CM YS Jagan wants roads, airports, port works on fast-track

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to focus on repair of roads once monsoon recedes.

During a review meeting held on Monday, the Chief Minister said the state government has laid special focus on repairing the damaged roads and also set up a special fund for the purpose. The officials informed the Chief Minister that plans are being prepared for construction of new roads with a financial assistance of Rs 6,400 crore from the New Development Bank.

Explaining the progress of works related to various National Highways, the officials informed the Chief Minister that the works related to Vijayawada- Bengaluru National Highway via Kodikonda checkpost were on fast-track and focus is also laid on Sheelanagar- Sabbavaram National Highway in Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on these roads and coordinate with the NHAI authorities for completion of the works. He said to move forward with land acquisition works related to Nadikudi- Srikalahasti, Kadapa- Bengaluru, Kotipalli- Narsapur and Rayadurg- Tumkur railway projects.

Referring to the Kakinada SEZ gateway port, Jagan said that there was a huge scope for development due to the availability of land banks and suggested connecting the port through roads and railway lines. He also suggested developing free trade warehousing zones in the port areas.

He also reviewed the progress of works at Ramayapatnam, Bhavanapadu and Machilipatnam ports. The officials said that the construction works of the Ramayapatnam port will be completed within 24 months and 25 million tonnes of cargo will be transported in the first phase. They informed that four berths will be constructed in the first phase at a cost of Rs 2,647 crore.

They further said that the construction of four fishing harbours in the first phase at Uppada, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam and Juvvaladinne would be completed by May or June 2022.

Reviewing the construction of the Bhogapuram airport, the Chief Minister directed the officials to resolve pending cases and take measures to begin the construction works.

The air connectivity facility from Kurnool and Kadapa to Visakhapatnam should be increased, he said and ordered to improve international connectivity from Visakhapatnam and Tirupati airports.