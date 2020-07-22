CM YS Jagan wants to make State 'Haritandhra Pradesh': MP Margani Bharat Ram

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram has said that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy decided to make the state as Haritandhra Pradesh and took up massive tree plantation programme across the state.

Planting saplings at Torredu and Jegurupadu on Wednesday, he said as part of this programme, crores of saplings will be planted during this year.

Everyone should know about the importance of trees and protect them. Trees take carbon dioxide from us and gives oxygen for our survival and there is no human life without trees.

He underlined the need to tell about the importance of trees from school days. YSRCP leaders Akula Virraju and others were present.