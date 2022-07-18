CM YS Jagan warns officials against shortcomings in flood relief

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday warned the administration against any lacunae or malpractices in providing relief material to the flood-affected people of the state and in extending financial assistance. "There should be no complaints from any household and non-receipt of ration or cash aid. I won't tolerate it and stern action would follow in case of complaints," he said.

Reviewing the flood situation in the state, the Chief Minister asked the district collectors to speed up the relief work so that no one suffered due to lack of it. "Also, silence all criticism, including political, by showcasing your good work. There is no substitute to good work," he said.

He emphasised the need to intensify the distribution of ration supplies consisting of 25 kg rice, one kg of dal, one kg potatoes, one kg palm oil, one kg onions and financial aid in each affected village and directed the district collectors to take this as a challenge and work efficiently by making use of volunteers and village/ward secretariat staff.

Referring to the smaller districts of the state, he said earlier there were only two collectors for the two Godavari districts but now there were six collectors, six joint collectors, and six SPs, with a complete system at hand. "This should make a difference. A lot of difference in fact," he said.

The opposition parties, with a section of media, were trying to undermine the morale of those tirelessly working in this situation, he alleged and added that they were defaming the state for political gains. He also stressed that the food supplied to the displaced must be of good quality and safe drinking water should also reach them.

The CM also directed the officials to provide immediate relief to the kin of the deceased (one death was reported so far). He instructed the officials to focus on providing emergency medical services with required physicians and staff, as infections were likely to spread due to floods.

He said priority should be accorded to power restoration works, plugging of breaches to canals in case of damage and for supply of drinking water to the affected areas and they be resolved within the next 48 hours. He also directed the authorities to estimate crop damage after the floods recede and complete the exercise within 10 days.

He ordered shifting of sanitation staff from neighbouring districts to flood-affected areas and intensification of sanitation programmes alongside providing accommodation and food for the staff. There should be an audit of the culverts and bridges once the floods recede, he said and added all repairs should be undertaken without fail. He instructed the officials to pay special attention to the weak embankments of Godavari and told them to continue patrolling, as the drains were likely to be blocked.

Home minister Taneti Vanitha, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy, disaster management special chief secretary G Sai Prasad and senior officials of various departments attended the review meeting.