CMC delegation calls on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

A delegation from CMC Vellore Chittoor campus meets Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday

Vijayawada: A delegation of Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore, Chittoor Campus, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Thursday.

The delegation discussed about the development of the campus for a teaching hospital and nursing college and sought the Chief Minister’s help, who responded positively.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness over the services being rendered by CMC, which has been running a secondary care hospital at Chittoor and there are plans to upgrade it to 300 bedded hospitals, the delegation said. CM special CS Dr Poonam Malkondaiah was present.

CMC director Dr Vikram Matthews, former director Dr Surjan Bhatacharya, principal Dr Solomon Satish Kumar, CMC Chittoor Campus associate director Dr Kenny David, Dr Joy Mammis, Nirmala Margaret were among the delegation.

