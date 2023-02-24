CM's decisions linked to welfare of masses: MLA Vishnu

Vijayawada (NTR district): State Planning Board Vice-Chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's every decision will benefit thousands of families across the State.

He claimed that the CM is taking steps towards social empowerment in the State. He organised 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme in 58th division here on Thursday.

The MLA stated that the government has done unprecedented development during the past three-and-a-half years and the State government has been implementing many welfare schemes.

'Gadapa Gadapaku programme is aimed at finding out unidentified beneficiaries and implement welfare schemes for them, he added. Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Shailaja Reddy and others accompanied the MLA during the programme.