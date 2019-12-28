CMs have no choice but to implement CAA: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Tirupati: Chief Ministers of the states have no choice but to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) passed by Parliament, said Madhya Pradesh former chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Speaking to media here on Friday, Chouhan said that it was the Centre, not the state, which was concerned with the subject of citizenship and added that CAA was approved by Parliament and any refusal of CAA was violation of Parliament Act.

Earlier, addressing a BJP rally held in support of CAA in the pilgrim city, Chouhan lambasted the opposition parties, particularly Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and its leader Rahul Gandhi for opposing the law and accused them of deliberately creating confusion among the people on CAA.

Maintaining that by bringing the citizenship act, the BJP fulfilled the assurance given by Mahatama Gandhi at the time of partition in 1947 that India is committed to protect the honour and lives of the Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan and also stressed the India government to see that those migrating from Pakistan given shelter in the country.

Further, the CAA is in line with Nehru-Liaquat pact affirming to protect the rights of minorities, he said criticizing those opposing CAA and said they are spreading lies on CAA.

Reiterating that the CAA had nothing to do with Muslims, he said it was only for giving citizenship and not deprive it. Sadly, a misinformation campaign had been unleashed in the country by the vested interests to create fear among Muslim minorities.

"It is only for giving citizenship to the minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before 2014 fleeing from the persecution they were facing,'' he said adding that the atrocities the minorities faced in these countries move anyone and appealed to the opposition and others agitating against CAA to give up their protests.

He dwelled at length on the horrifying atrocities like abduction of minor girls, rapes, forceful occupation of properties and deadly attack on minorities in Pakistan and said that the Hindus who came as refugees to and living in India made it clear that they prefer death than going back to Pakistan.

"With the CAA, Narendra Modi became God to the Hindu refugees who will get citizenship soon. They have nowhere to go except India for asylum,'' he said lamenting that despite knowing their plight Sonia Gandhi and others were opposing the Act.

The senior BJP leader who began his tour with paying obeisance to Lord Venkateswara, called on the people to stand with the government to go ahead with CAA that was brought to save minorities from Pakistan.

The rally was taken out from SV Arts College to Nalugukallamandapam on Gandhi Road. Sangh privar activists including members of RSS, VHP, ABVP and others from various places in the district took part in the rally supporting CAA. Party state general secretary Suresh Reddy, district president B Chandra Reddy and others took part.