Cockfights a low-key affair in Godavari region

Bhimavaram (West Godavari District): Cockfights were held in a low-key in view of the verbal exchange of words between the police and ruling political leaders in Godavari region. YSRCP MLAs, MPs and other political leaders exerted great pressure on the police and continued cockfights and skill games despite police rules and High Court orders.

Though police have not issued permission for skill games like playing cards, gundata, number games, it's learnt that due to political pressure, police yielded and gave permission to the cockfights. According to sources, the amount spent on skilled games was low compared with the last year.

Thousands of people from other States like Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka thronged in large numbers and participated in cockfights in the region. The cockfight organisers had pitched tents, arranged barricades, even deployed bouncers and erected fencing as part of crowd control measures. Organisers arranged special food, liquor for the audience.

Film director Ram Gopal Varma participated in the cockfight event in Kakinada.

It is learned that a bet amount of minimum Rs 1 crore was placed on cockfights. The organisers collected Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per ground to allow the games. The police, who made a vigorous campaign against cockfights for the past 12 days, allegedly remained silent for these three days.

Cockfight began at Mummidivaram village and then opened at 10 other places like Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram, Pithapuram, Kakinada rural, Jaggampeta, Kothapet, Samolkot, Devipatnam, Rowthulapudi and other agency areas in the district.

In Kothapeta, YSRCP MLA Chirla Jaggireddy inaugurated cockfights while in many places, elected representatives participated in the blood sport.

In some areas, police didn't allow card games and gundata. They destroyed camps where gundata, skill games were conducted. The gamblers wailed that they lost lakhs of money that was invested on skill games.

Anaparthi MLA Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy reportedly warned police personnel and insisted on giving permission for skill games. It resulted in a verbal war between police and the MLA. Suryanarayana Reddy insisted the police to arrest him also, if they arrest the organisers of skill games and cockfights. It is learnt that police left the place without making any arrest.

However, police have booked a few cases against betting for records sake. Ruling party leaders participated in the cockfights directly and supported the traditional sport. Though initially some of the leaders in the district started cockfights in traditional style, the events turned commercial by evening as knives were attached to the roosters and huge amounts changed hands through betting.

According to sources, crores of rupees changed hands in the gambling games including cockfights. There were some clashes between the participants.

When The Hans India contacted Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district Superintendent of Police Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy, he did not respond.