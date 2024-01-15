Cockfights rampant in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Despite the orders issued by the Andhra Pradesh High Court to the district officials to prevent the cockfights in the state on the occasion of Sankranthi, the cockfight organisers set up arenas in many parts of erstwhile Krishna district on Sunday.

Cockfights were arranged in Gannavaram, Jaggaiahpet, Kaikaluru, Vuyyuru, Gudivada, Machilipatnam, Nandigama, Mylavaram, Tiruvuru, Reddygudem and other parts of the district. Crores of rupees changed hands due to the betting by the punters.

Gambling like Gundata is the traditional game at the cockfight arenas. The owners of the roosters feed the poor hapless creatures and prepare for the cruel game. Thousands of cocks die in the blood game and onlookers cheerfully watch the fights. Though the use of knives is banned in the cockfights, the organisers violate the basic rule and tie the sharp knives. A large number of people from Telangana came to Krishna, East and West Godavari districts to watch the cockfights and celebrate the Sankranti festivals. Hotels are busy with the customers in Gudivada, Machilipatnam, Nuzvid and other towns.

A large number of luxury cars arrived from Hyderabad as many people from Telangana arrived to enjoy the three-day festival of Sankranti, particularly to watch the cockfights. The district officials issued statements asking the organisers to desist from conducting the cockfights. But it is of no use.

The police are also not in a position to curb the cockfights as the leaders of the ruling party give support for setting up arenas and organising the cockfights. It has become a multi-crore event in Krishna and Godavari region.