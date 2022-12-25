Cold intensity increases in AP, Alluri Sitharamaraju district records lowest temperature

The minimum temperatures in the night across Andhra Pradesh are decreasing from three to four degrees below normal due time which, people are trembling with the extreme cold. Especially in the agency area and mountainous areas, the night temperatures are decreasing further with Alluri Seetharamaraju district has recorded the lowest minimum temperatures in the state.



According to reports, from Friday night to Saturday morning, temperatures were recorded at 3.7 degrees in Hukumpet, 4.9 degrees in Chintapalli and 5.1 degrees in Arakul respectively. The lowest temperature recorded in Hukumpeta this season was 3.7 degrees. Along with Alluri Sitharamaraju district, Sri Sathya Sai, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Annamayya, Anantapuram, Chittoor, Kurnool, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Eluru, Nandyal, Kakinada and YSR districts are shivering with cold.

Meanwhile, North India is experiencing severe cold at present from there the north winds are blowing over Andhra Pradesh. Meteorological experts say that due to the effect of these, the cold weather is increasing in the state. Sunanda, director of the Cyclone Warning Center in Visakhapatnam, told on Saturday that the cold weather in the state will continue till the end of this month.

She said that if the north-west winds also start, the minimum temperatures will further decline, and the severity of the cold is likely to increase from the beginning of January.