Cold wave hits AP, Telangana: temperatures plunge to single digits

Temperatures continue to drop across the Telugu states as residents brace for an unusually cold season. Early mornings have become a shiver-inducing experience for many, especially in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, where temperatures have reached alarming lows.

In a significant weather development, the Paderu agency recorded a chilling 9 degrees Celsius today, marking the first instance of single-digit temperatures this winter. Nearby areas like Munchingiputtu also reported similar lows, with officials noting that Minumuluru experienced the same frigid temperatures. Meanwhile, Paderu recorded a relatively milder 12 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave has been severe enough to drive locals to build cold fires for warmth, as temperatures continue to drop progressively. There are heightened concerns that conditions may worsen further, especially in regions bordering Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Despite the biting chill, the cold weather has attracted a surge of tourists to the scenic hilltops, with many flocking to Paderu and Vanjangi to witness breathtaking sunrises through the clouds. These agency areas, including Araku, see a significant influx of visitors during cold spells, offering stunning landscapes perfect for exploration.

In addition to the agency areas, Telangana is also experiencing an increase in cold intensity. In Hyderabad, temperatures have dipped further compared to yesterday, resulting in a noticeable rise in the severity of cold experienced by residents.

As the winter season progresses, locals and tourists alike are reminded to prepare for the continued drop in temperatures.