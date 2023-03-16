Collect 100% of user charges, civic chief to staff

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner D Haritha directed the officials of all departments to achieve 100 per cent targets set for collection of user charges from each household including property, water, garbage, vacant space and advertising taxes within the limits of the municipal corporation.

Holding a review with officials on Wednesday, she suggested that the various services provided by the civic body should be completed within the stipulated time. She also instructed the sanitation officials to raise awareness among the business communities on the necessity of having trade licenses issued by the civic body and bring all shops across the city under the ambit of it.

As part of the Clean Andhra Pradesh Programme (CLAP), she suggested that garbage should be collected from every household in a planned manner and special attention should be paid to collect user charges. She also directed expediting the collection of taxes prescribed by the secretariats.

The commissioner suggested that the authorities should monitor the sewage waste collected by the operators of septic tank cleaning vehicles was deposited only at the designated treated water stations. She also directed that notices should be served to the owners of respective vehicles if they come to their notice that septic tank waste has been dumped along the roadside near the colonies.

Officials should monitor the quality standards in the houses being constructed with the participation of beneficiaries and she said secretaries of sachivalayam amenities have been instructed to fully monitor the construction and development works of layouts.

The commissioner suggested that basic amenities like electricity, streetlighting, drinking water, drains, roads, and greenery should be provided and houses should be allotted to the beneficiaries by Ugadi under any circumstances.

She directed the officials to collect the tax dues of various ad agencies in a planned manner and work towards increasing the revenue of civic body. Officials and staff should ensure that advertisement agencies strictly follow the guidelines prescribed by the civic body for displaying advertisement hoardings.

The commissioner asked the sachivalayam admin, VRO and planning secretaries to coordinate and expedite the resurvey works and include all the details in the survey in a comprehensive manner. The Commissioner suggested that the resurvey works should be completed sachivalayam-wise, and the records should be maintained.

He suggested that targets should be set for secretariat secretaries in tax collections and show-cause notices should be issued to those, who do not achieve the set targets. Deputy Commissioner Chennudu, senior officials of all departments and staff participated in the review meeting.