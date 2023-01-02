Collective efforts helped in achieving progress in 2022: RTC MD

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has urged the RTC employees to work with dedication for the development of the corporation in the New Year 2023. He said the RTC has achieved good progress in 2022 with the collective efforts of the management and staff and reached the targets.

The RTC MD participated in the New Year celebrations at the RTC Bhavan on Sunday. The RTC officials and staff participated in the celebrations. Addressing the officials and staff MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the cargo delivery services of the RTC evoked good response from the customers. He said the Unified Ticketing Solution (UTS) services launched by the RTC received applause from the passengers and RTC of other States are also studying the UTS.

Unified ticketing solution is beneficial to the passengers because they can check the availability of seats online, by verifying the bus service number.

He said the RTC has been gradually paying the pending amount of PF and CCS and sanctioning loans to the RTC staff within 2-3 days of the applications submitted. He said the RTC was also filling up the posts under the Karunya scheme.

Referring to medical services, the Managing Director said the RTC was taking special care about the health of staff and installed the TRICOG ECG machines at the dispensaries to identify the heart diseases. He said so far 20,000 tests were conducted, problems were detected for 1,200 staff and treatment was being provided. He called upon the employees not to get satisfied with the results of 2022 achievements and work with more dedication to achieve the goals set by the organisation. He said the government's trust will increase on the RTC if the employees and officials work in co-ordination and dedication. RTC Executive Director A Koteswara Rao presided over the celebrations.

Executive Director (operations), Ravi Varma, assistant director and other officials participated in the New Year celebrations. The MD cut the cake, greeted the officials and the staff welcoming the New Year.