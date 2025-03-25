Collective efforts needed to eliminate Tuberculosis: SVIMS Director

Tirupati: SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar said that eradication of tuberculosis is the social responsibility as it can spread to all the organs of the body and as an infectious disease it also spreads from person to person.

Addressing the World TB day programme at SVIMS on Monday, he highlighted that the Day, observed annually on March 24, aims to raise awareness about tuberculosis prevention and said that the Institute offers free TB diagnosis and treatment services.

The Director stated that the theme for World TB Day 2025 is. ‘Yes! We Can End TB,’ urging collective efforts to eliminate the disease. Dr Kumar recalled that German scientist Robert Koch discovered the Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacterium in 1882, marking a significant breakthrough in microbiology. He emphasised that advancements in microbiology have made TB diagnosis easier.

SVIMS Dean Dr Alladi Mohan explained that TB is a bacterial infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis and spreads through airborne transmission when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or spits. He stressed the importance of early diagnosis and adherence to treatment to prevent its spread.

SVIMS Registrar Dr Aparna R Bitla, SPMC-W Principal Dr Usha Kalawat, Dr Harikrishna, Dr Manolaya, Dr Bhargav, and Dr Venkataramana and others took part. District TB Elimination Department officials, Maheshwari and Vani, were recognised for their contributions in providing continuous care and distributing TB medication at the SVIMS DOTS centre.

During the programme, Om Sekhar, the son of two former TB patients, shared his gratitude toward SVIMS medical staff for successfully treating his parents.