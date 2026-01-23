SIT files charge sheet in Tirumala ghee case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has concluded its probe into the adulterated ghee supplied for the preparation of Tirumala Srivari laddus and has filed a charge sheet before the Nellore ACB court.

The investigation, which spanned 15 months across 12 states, identified organisations and individuals from Andhra Pradesh and 12 other states were involved in the case.

A total of 24 people have been named as accused in the charge sheet, while officials informed the court that another 12 individuals were also found to be involved.

The probe was initially conducted by a state-appointed SIT. However, following directions from the Supreme Court, a five-member special investigation team was constituted under the leadership of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The investigation involved Deputy Superintendents of Police and Circle Inspectors from the CBI, supported by around 30 state officers. The team comprised JD Veeresh Prabhu of the CBI, Visakhapatnam DIG Murali Rambha, Guntur Range IG Sarvashrestha Tripathi, Visakhapatnam Range DIG Gopinath Jetty, and Dr Satyendra Kumar Panda of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Tirupati Additional Superintendent of Police Venkat Rao was appointed investigating officer by the CBI Director and played a key role in the inquiry. He prepared detailed questionnaires and interrogated the accused in line with instructions from senior officials of the central investigating agency.