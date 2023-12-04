Collector advises people to be vigilant in the wake of Cyclone

AMALAPURAM (KONASEEMA DISTRICT): In the wake of Cyclone Michaung, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla has advised people to remain vigilant. Officials are closely monitoring the situation in 13 mandals along the coast in Konaseema district.



The collector said that heavy rains are falling in the cyclone-affected districts. He alerted all the officials. Collector Shukla said that 37 cyclone shelters have been set up across the district. He advised the people of coastal villages to take shelter in cyclone shelters.

According to IMD, the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal turned into a severe cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ this morning.

Collector said that there is a possibility of wind speed up to 100 KM and similarly there will be rain for two days. He advised people not to travel unless it is an emergency and to stay safe at home.

Road clearance teams have been formed with the officials of police, revenue, electricity, and R&B departments. He said that trees and poles that have fallen on the roads will be cleared from time to time in coordination with all of them.

Anganwadi schools and educational institutions have been declared holidays on Monday and Tuesday. Officials have been directed not to conduct classes in dilapidated buildings and rooms under trees. Drinking water tanks and sources of drinking water should be cleaned with bleaching.

District SP S Sridhar said that the main responsibility is to ensure that there is no human loss and livestock loss. He said that instructions have been given to the police officers that 24/7 should be available.

The Collector made it clear that no fisherman should go fishing in the sea in view of the Cyclone warnings. He said that since it is the harvest season, the agriculture department officials have been ordered to take appropriate pre-emptive measures.

It is advised to call the control room toll-free number 1800 425 2532 and control room number 088562 93104 for emergency assistance.