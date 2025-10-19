Collector and MLA lead ‘Green Sri Sathya Sai’ drive

Nallamada: As part of the Green Sri Sathya Sai and Swarna Andhra Swachh Andhra (SASA) programmes, several plantation and educational activities were organized across Nallamada mandal on Friday.

District Collector A Shyam Prasad, Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, and former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy led mass plantation drives at Kurumala and Nallamada Market Yard, where over 250 saplings were planted by 250 participants to promote environmental conservation under the slogan “Vriksho Rakshati Rakshitah Save Earth, Save Mother.”

At farmer Padmanabha Reddy’s dryland horticulture farm in Kurumala, the dignitaries planted mango saplings along with officials, local representatives, and villagers. Later, they inspected the Waste-to-Wealth initiatives and encouraged sustainable rural practices.

At the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Nallamada, the Collector and MLA participated in the Swachh Andhra campaign by planting saplings on the school premises.

The Collector personally interacted with Class X students, reviewed their marks registers, and even taught lessons as a guest teacher.

He also explained computer skills to intermediate students and reviewed staff performance and school cleanliness. The dignitaries joined students and teachers for a community mid-day meal and expressed satisfaction over the school’s educational standards and hygiene. Senior officials from the Education Department, DRDA, and local administration participated in the day-long programmes.