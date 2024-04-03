Collector appeals to people to exercise franchise without fear

Eluru: District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh along with SP D Mary Prasanthi and joint collector B Lavanyaveni participated in flag march of police and armed forces here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector called upon the voters to exercise their franchise freely without fear in the ensuing general elections.

The district election administration has made all arrangements for voters. Static Survey Lines Teams (SST), Flying Survey Lines Teams (FST) and Video Surveillance Teams (VST) have been set up at the check posts under the control of the Police, Revenue and Commercial Taxes Departments in the district following the code of conduct of the elections and are carrying out inspections intensively. Around 8,000 to 10,000 police personnel have been appointed to conduct the elections in the district. Three teams of central forces have been allotted to the district out of which 2 teams are currently conducting flag marches across the district.

Prior permission should be taken for setting up banners, rallies, posters, publicity and electronic media advertisements. Political parties have already been informed about this.

For this purpose, the Suvidha app created by the Election Commission has provided an opportunity to make applications.

District SP D Mary Prasanthi said they are providing courage and assurance to the people by organising a police parade with the central armed forces in many areas of Eluru district.

The main objective to organise the parade is to maintain peace and ensure law and order so that there will be no riots and the elections will be held in a peacefully. Eluru RDO NSK Khajavali, Eluru Returning Officer M Mukkanti, Municipal Corporation Commissioner S Venkatakrishna, Special Deputy Collector Bhanushree, DSP E Srinivasulu, SB Inspector Malleswara Rao, Eluru 1, 2 & 4 Town Inspectors Rajasekhar, Prabhakar Rao, V Venkateswara Rao, Municipal Health Officer Dr Malathi and others were present.