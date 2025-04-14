Collector assures farmers purchase of every grain

Nunna (NTR district): District collector Dr G Lakshmisha assured farmers that every grain of paddy from the Rabi season will be procured, emphasising that there is no need for farmers to worry and that the government’s primary goal is their welfare. Dr G Lakshmisha visited the Polavaram Canal bund area near Vijayawada Rural on Sunday. He conducted an impromptu teleconference with officials from civil supplies, revenue, agriculture, and other coordinating departments.

He reassured farmers that there is no need for concern, as every grain of paddy can be sold at the government’s fixed support price. He urged farmers not to believe rumours regarding paddy procurement.

He stated that the payment for procured paddy is credited to farmers’ accounts within 24 hours. Currently, an average of 900-1,100 metric tonnes of paddy is being procured daily. He explained that robust arrangements are in place to ensure seamless procurement through 107 Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) across the district.

He informed that tahsildars have been appointed as special officers for 17 tagged mills. The collector warned that mills, arbitrarily cutting the support price or violating regulations, will be blacklisted.

Dr Lakshmisha stated that a special control room with the number 77020 03571 has been set up at the Civil Supplies District Manager’s office to assist farmers in selling their paddy. He assured farmers that they need not face any difficulties in selling paddy. By sending a “Hi” message to the WhatsApp number 73373 59375, the government has made swift paddy procurement services available.

Farmers can specify the centre, date, time, and type of paddy they wish to sell, and a slot will be booked.

Civil Supplies ZM G Sirisha, Civil Supplies District Manager Mutyala Srinivas, VAA K Mounika, and others were also present.