Collector attends the birthday party of an adopted girl

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Children who are weak due to lack of nutrition are being adopted by officials of various departments in the East Godavari district and are providing nutritious food for their nutrition. District Collector K Madhavi Latha named Bangaru Konda for this scheme. She took up this innovative programme and this programme received the appreciation of public representatives and officials of the district.

The collector initiated another unique tradition in the Bangarukonda programme. Relangi Ivansika is a girl who was adopted by the Collector as part of Bangarukonda programme. The girl's family lives near the five carts market in Rajamahendravaram. Collector Madhavi Latha, Joint Collector Tej Bharat, and ICDS Incharge PD S. Subhashini participated in the celebration and blessed the girl as it was the birthday of this girl on Thursday. Collector Madhavilatha cut the cake with the baby.

The Collector stated that the authorities are playing a responsible role in protecting the health of children through the Bangarukonda programme. She said that officials who are registered as Balamitras should infuse new enthusiasm by participating in the celebrations of their adopted children. The family members and locals expressed joy that the district officials themselves attended the birthday celebration of the middle-class family and blessed the girl.