  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Collector calls for awareness drive on Scrub Typhus

  • Created On:  7 Dec 2025 9:30 AM IST
Collector calls for awareness drive on Scrub Typhus
X

Collector G Raja Kumari instructing rapid response team to spread awareness on Scrub Typhus on Saturday.


Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari directed Rapid Response Teams to intensify public awareness on Scrub Typhus, a mite-borne disease, during a review meeting with medical officials on Saturday.

She stressed preventing cases through village-level campaigns, urging people to seek immediate treatment at government hospitals if fever persists. The disease, transmitted by chigger bites in farmlands, grassy areas and cattle sheds, shows a black eschar at the bite site, along with prolonged fever, headache, body pain and breathing difficulty.

Hospitals are stocked with Doxycycline and Azithromycin.

The Collector advised wearing full-sleeve clothing, closed footwear, using mats instead of sitting on ground, clearing bushes, and applying insecticides. She clarified the disease is not contagious and timely treatment prevents complications.

Tags

Scrub Typhus awarenessRapid Response TeamsMite-borne disease preventionGovernment hospital treatmentNandyal district health review
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Goa nightclub fire: CM Pramod Sawant orders probe; general manager arrested

Goa nightclub fire: CM Pramod Sawant orders probe; general manager arrested

National News

More
Share it
X