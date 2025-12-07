Collector calls for awareness drive on Scrub Typhus

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari directed Rapid Response Teams to intensify public awareness on Scrub Typhus, a mite-borne disease, during a review meeting with medical officials on Saturday.

She stressed preventing cases through village-level campaigns, urging people to seek immediate treatment at government hospitals if fever persists. The disease, transmitted by chigger bites in farmlands, grassy areas and cattle sheds, shows a black eschar at the bite site, along with prolonged fever, headache, body pain and breathing difficulty.

Hospitals are stocked with Doxycycline and Azithromycin.

The Collector advised wearing full-sleeve clothing, closed footwear, using mats instead of sitting on ground, clearing bushes, and applying insecticides. She clarified the disease is not contagious and timely treatment prevents complications.