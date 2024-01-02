Live
Just In
Collector calls for renewed commitment
District Collector M Gowthami has called upon the officials to rededicate their lives for serving people in 2024.
Anantapur: District Collector M Gowthami has called upon the officials to rededicate their lives for serving people in 2024. She conveyed wishes to the people, hoping that they would live a prosperous life in the new year by taking advantage of the government schemes.
The Collector expressed confidence that the officials concerned would tide over all the challenges in leading the district towards the path of development and prosperity. The new year has heralded opportunities to rectify defects in the implementation of government schemes and realise the goals of the government. She urged all the officials concerned to make government programmes more accessible to the targeted beneficiaries. The new YSR pension scheme involving payment of Rs 3,000 to senior citizens etc, YSR Aasara, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Aarogya Suraksha, Aadudam Andhra and other welfare schemes need to be made available to people on a saturation mode, she stated.