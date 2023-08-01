Collector calls for success of Mission Indra Dhanush

Srikakulam: District collector Srikesh B Lathakar directed the medical and health department officials to make success Mission Indra Dhanush which is meant for vaccination of infants, children below 5 years and pregnant women. He released posters, pamphlets and banners on the Mission Indra Dhanush at ZP meeting hall here on Monday.

On the occasion, the collector explained that the aim of the mission is to vaccinate infants, children below 5 years of age and pregnant women who were not vaccinated so far due to various reasons. To identify these infants, children and pregnant women Aasha workers had conducted survey in the district from July 19 to July 24 and found that 500 infants and children and 88 pregnant women across the district to be vaccinated.

The mission will be implemented in three phases; first phase from August 7 to 12, second phase from September 11 to 16 and third phase from October 9 to 14. Joint collector M Naveen, district medical and health officer Dr B Meenakshi, revenue, panchayat raj and municipal officials also attended.