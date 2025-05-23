Collector calls for successful execution of ‘Yogandhra’

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha on Thursday directed officials to successfully conduct the Yogandhra Campaign across Kurnool district from May 22 to June 21. He held a video conference with special officers, divisional and mandal-level officials from the Collectorate, reviewing plans for the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasised the importance of organising daily yoga-related activities to create widespread awareness among the public throughout the campaign period.

The government has planned to organise a themed State Yoga Session in one district each day until June 22. As part of this initiative, the Collector announced that a mass yoga session involving 5,000 sanitation workers will be held in Kurnool on June 17, for which necessary arrangements have been assigned to the Municipal Commissioner.

In addition, on June 8, yoga sessions will be organised for senior citizens at three locations—Kurnool, Adoni, and Pattikonda divisions. The respective Sub-Collector of Adoni and RDOs of Kurnool and Pattikonda have been tasked with making the necessary preparations.

The government has also decided to conduct yoga events at prominent tourist destinations. Special yoga programs will be held on May 30, June 5, June 12, and June 18 at locations such as Konda Reddy Buruju, Orvakal Rock Garden, Nagar Vanam, and Mantralayam. The Adoni Sub-Collector, Kurnool RDO, DFO, and Orvakal MPDO have been instructed to coordinate and ensure successful execution with the participation of around 1,000 individuals at each event. MPDOs of relevant mandals have been asked to extend full cooperation.

Between May 26 and May 30, various yoga competitions will be conducted at the village level. The Collector directed officials to encourage public participation. Mandal-level competitions will follow from June 2 to June 7, and district-level contests will be held from June 9 to June 14 under the supervision of the DEO and District Sports Development Officer. Outstanding teams will be selected to represent the district at the state-level competitions. On International Yoga Day, June 21, the best performers across categories will be felicitated with awards.

The Collector stressed the need to accelerate yoga registrations, ensuring participation from self-help groups, students, employees, youth, and farmers. All registered participants are expected to join the mass yoga session on June 21.

As part of the training strategy, each village should have one dedicated trainer. With approximately 500 villages in the district, steps are being taken to identify and train 500 yoga instructors. Master trainers will receive training at the district level on May 24 and 25.

Mandal-level training for local trainers will take place from May 27 to 31. Village-level training programs will be conducted in three phases from June 3 to June 18, overseen by the DEO, DSDO, MPDOs, mandal teams, and village-level task forces.

Given the anticipated high public turnout on International Yoga Day, the Collector emphasized the need to identify a suitable venue for the main district-level event. He also instructed the Municipal Commissioner to designate a road in Kurnool city for daily yoga sessions throughout the campaign duration.