Collector calls upon girl children to pursue higher education

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha stressed that it is the responsibility of every citizen to safeguard and protect girl child. ‘We all should strive to end child marriages and support their education,’ he said after participating in a programme, which Integrated Women and Child department had organised on International Day of the Girl Child at the Collector conference hall on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that theCentral government is implementing ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’ with the aim to safeguard and impart education to every girl child. The State government also providing a big platform for the education of girl child, he added.

The Collector said women are equally competing with men in various fields. Several women are serving highest posts, pointing out President of India Droupadi Murmu. Every girl child should get inspiration from the President and strive to reach highest positions in life.

At the same time, he lamented that despite women folk advancing in every sector, discrimination is still prevailing regarding girl child in tribal areas. Both State and Central governments are taking initiatives for the education of orphan and deserted girl children through Sishu Gruha, Bala Sadan and Vatsalya schemes, he explained.

Collector Ranjith Basha suggested girls and women, who are in distressed state, to call 1098, 181, 100 (police) and 9440814561 (women protection officer) for immediate assistance. There are several laws of PCPNDT and child marriages. Stringent action would be initiated against sex determination, dissolving pregnancy after learning girl child and child marriages, he warned.

Joint Collector Dr B Navya, ICDS project director K Venkata Lakshmamma, ZP CEO Nasar Reddy, DSP Srinivasa Achary and others participated.