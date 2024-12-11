Live
EFLU Celebrates Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas
Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, celebrated Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas on Wednesday. The event aimed to highlight the importance of Indian languages in preserving India’s pluralism and diversity.
In her address, Prof. Lakshmi Haribandi, Vice Chancellor (I/C), praised the literary contributions of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, in whose honor Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas is observed. She underscored the need to preserve Indian languages to promote a multilingual and multicultural environment in India.
Registrar (I/C) Prof. Narasimha Rao also addressed the gathering, urging attendees to take pride in speaking their mother tongues. He quoted Vinukonda Vallabharaya and Srikrishna Devaraya to elaborate on the significance of the Telugu language.
The Students’ Welfare Division organized poetry recitations, song performances, and speeches as part of the Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav.
Dr. Rajaram, OSD to the VC, proposed a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to Prof. Lakshmi Haribandi and all attendees. The event attracted a diverse audience of students, faculty, staff, and media professionals, who showed great enthusiasm for celebrating the uniqueness of Indian languages.