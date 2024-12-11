  • Menu
WI vs Bangladesh Watch Controversial Banter Between Shakib and King

Catch the controversial moment between Bangladesh's Shakib and West Indies' King during the second ODI. Watch the banter unfold as tensions rise on the field in this thrilling match.

In the ongoing ODI series between Bangladesh and the West Indies, a controversial incident occurred during the second match on Tuesday, December 11. Bangladesh fast bowler Tanjim Hasan Shakib's over-exuberance led to tension on the field.

In the sixth over of West Indies' innings, Shakib bowled a swing delivery that Brandon King defensively played. As the ball landed in Shakib's hands, he threw it aggressively towards King while he was still in his crease. The ball came close to hitting King’s legs, and he blocked it with his bat. Shakib then appealed to the umpire, but the appeal was dismissed.

King, clearly upset with Shakib's actions, gave him an angry glare. There was a brief exchange of words, but the situation quickly calmed down.

In the match, West Indies won by 6 wickets. After winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, Bangladesh were all out for 227 runs. West Indies chased down the target in 36.5 overs, with Brandon King leading the charge, scoring 82 runs off 76 balls, including 8 fours and 3 sixes. With this victory, West Indies secured the three-match ODI series 2-0, with one match still to play.

