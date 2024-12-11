Manchu Manoj Submits Bond of Rs. 1 Lakh to Rachakonda Commissioner

Hyderabad: Manoj, a prominent individual from the city, has submitted a bond of Rs. 1 lakh to the Rachakonda Police Commissioner, assuring that he will not indulge in any disruptive activities that could disturb peace and order. In a statement, Manoj clarified that he does not engage in disputes on his own accord and pledged to maintain peace and lawfulness.

Addressing rumors regarding his mother’s health, Manoj clarified that his mother is not hospitalized as some reports have suggested. "My mother is not in the hospital; she is at home," he stated, refuting the false claims circulating in the media.

Manoj also expressed his willingness to engage in a discussion and resolve any misunderstandings. "I am ready to sit down and have a conversation to clear up any confusion," he said. His submission of the bond comes after a series of misunderstandings regarding his activities, with the authorities keen to ensure that no public disturbances arise.