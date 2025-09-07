Collector clears air on Urea shortage

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has said that farmers need not worry over securing Urea as it is readily available for ongoing agriculture operations in the district.

In a press note released here on Saturday, Collector said that currently there are 2,471 metric tonnes of Urea stored in the godowns and another 500 metric tonnes are expected to reach the district one are two days.

Collector said that it will be mandatory for the farmers to have enroll their Finger Prints as they would own the Urea through Aadhar Unique Identification Procudure(AUIP) as per the guidelines of the government.

Collector urged the farmers to have utilize the Urea in sufficient dose otherwise there will be danger as crops would get spoiled.

Collector said that farmers can have Urea from Rythu Seva Centers(RSCs) by producing the necessary documents at their respective areas.

He said that in view of preventing the irregularities related to supply of Urea district administration has set up Toll Free number 8331057285 and farmers can lodge complaint facing any kind of problems regarding to supply of Urea.