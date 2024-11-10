Collector conducts surprise inspections at sand reaches

Rajamahendravaram : District collector P Prasanthi conducted surprise inspections on Saturday morning at various sand reaches in the district to directly understand the ground realities regarding the free sand policy.

The inspections took place at sand reaches under the Kovvur Revenue Division jurisdiction.

Collector Prasanthi, along with joint collector S Chinna Ramudu, Kovvur RDO Rani Sushmita, and Mines AD Bhushan Reddy inspected the open sand reach at Pendyala village in Nidadavolu Mandal.

They also inspected the sand open reach point at Thiparru village in Peravali Mandal, gathering details on sand availability and prices by speaking with consumers at these locations.

Joint collector Chinna Ramudu, Tahsildar Nagaraju Naik, and others inspected the open reach at Jeedigunta village in Nidadavolu Mandal.

Collector enquired with consumers over tractor rental charges etc., She advised the public to report any excessive charges to district officials or at the Collectorate and RDO offices.

Later, joint collector Chinna Ramudu said that de-siltation points and open reaches were made accessible to meet the needs of the public.