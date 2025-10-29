Collector conducts surprise inspections of govt schools

Kurnool: Kurnool District Collector Dr A Siri conducted surprise inspections of government schools in the district to review academic standards, student welfare, and the quality of mid-day meals on Tuesday. She inspected the Zilla Parishad Girls High School at Kodumur and the Government Tribal Girls Ashram High School at Rathan village in Tuggali mandal.

During her visit, the Collector inspected the school kitchens and enquired with the headmasters about whether meals were being prepared as per the prescribed menu.

She tasted the food items, including rice, dal, and cabbage curry, and expressed satisfaction with the quality. Dr Siri instructed teachers and cooking staff to maintain cleanliness and ensure nutritious, tasty meals for students.

She also inquired about the timely payment of wages to the cooking staff. Upon learning of a drinking water shortage at the Kodumur school, she assured that a borewell would be sanctioned under DMF funds and installed within a week.

The Collector interacted with Class 10 students privately to assess their English communication and overall performance.

She advised them to study diligently to achieve 100 per cent results in the upcoming examinations. Dr Siri directed teachers to provide effective teaching and guidance, while encouraging students to enhance their skills and confidence.

She also instructed staff to ensure regular medical check-ups for students and to pay special attention to their health and hygiene.

Later, the Collector inspected the school infrastructure, including bathrooms, drainage systems, and compound walls. She assured that necessary measures would be taken to address issues such as water supply, drainage overflow, and campus safety.

Her proactive approach and emphasis on quality education, health, and hygiene have been widely appreciated by students and teachers alike.