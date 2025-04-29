Collector decries negligence

Nellore: SR Sankaran Hall near collectorate packed with the petitioners as they thronged in large numbers to submit their representations in the Public Grievance Redress System (PGRS) on Monday.

Officials from 80 departments headed by district collector O Anand attended the PGRS accepting the grievance petitions.

While expressing deep concern over delay being witnessed in finding solutions related the land issues, district collector O Anand has warned initiating departmental action against the officials those who are responsible in addressing the land problems.

He said that most of the petitions are related to land issues as the victims are submitting repeatedly due to lakh of clarity in the officials. Collector said that he won’t tolerate such instances as the officials should own the responsibility even if one single petition repeats. There were about 119 petitions received during the PGRS organized by the police administration at Umesh Chandra Conference Hall located at Police Parade grounds in the city on Monday.