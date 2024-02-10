Collector distributes prosthetic limbs made with 3D printing

Eluru: District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh distributed prosthetic limbs made with 3D printing to the disabled in the state-of-the-art prosthetic limb department of the hospital at Dwaraka Tirumala on Friday.

Collector said the services rendered by VIRRD Hospital to instil confidence in the disabled are commendable and said that providing artificial limbs is a wonderful programme to correct the physical defects of disabled people and fill them with self-confidence and self-esteem. By providing artificial organs, they are given a new life, and the voluntary organisations conducting such a programme are commendable.

If there are any eligible persons belonging to Eluru district who have not yet received disability pension, if they inform him, he will take steps to grant them disability pension, he said.

Hospital Chairman SV Sudhakara Rao said that callipers were provided to those suffering from congenital disabilities and prostheses 3D printed artificial limbs are provided free of cost to those who have lost their limbs due to accidents. Madupalli Mohan Gupta, chairman of the Gupta Foundation, said that they are helping to provide the calipers.