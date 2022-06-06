Collector exhorts bankers to provide loans to farmers

Amalapuram (Konaseema District): Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla exhorted the bankers to come forward to lend money to all agriculturists for taking up nurseries and transplants and purchasing seeds. He released the district's first credit plan targets for 2022-23 through videoconference at Amalapuram.

He participated in the Bankers' Consultative Committee 2022-23 meeting at Amalapuram on Sunday. Under the annual credit plan of Bankers' Consultative Committee 2022-23, a sum of Rs 5,495 crore was allocated for agriculture in Konaseema district.

The Collector expressed unhappiness with the banker's committee as it has not issued loans for farmers. pointing out that bankers are not coming forward to provide loans to small businessmen, he advised them to fulfil the social objectives in bank operations. The Collector appealed to the bankers to come forward to help farmers and the needy with loans.

He said that as the government is committed to allotting houses to the beneficiaries before June ending, the bankers are advised to provide loans to them. He said that as many people are dependent on agriculture, he asked the bankers to provide loans to them. He also stated that giving loans to the farmers at the earliest would provide the opportunity of buying seeds, pesticides and allied items for carrying out their agriculture operations.