Collector exhorts youth to display patriotism

Bhimavaram: West Godavari district collector Chadalavada Nagarani urged the youth to show their patriotic spirit by ensuring the national flag is flown in every home. She called on them to unite and contribute to the nation’s integrity and solidarity, helping India achieve a higher status on the global stage. As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, a special event was held on Monday morning at SRKR Engineering College here, where hundreds of students participated. Following a patriotic song session, a massive rally was organised, featuring a 200-metre-long national flag that was carried from the college campus to the main road. Leading the rally, collector Nagarani, along with other district officials, held national flags and chanted slogans like “Jai Hind” and “Swatantra Bharat Ki Jai.”

Speaking at the event, the collector highlighted that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme is a brainchild of the Prime Minister and a patriotic initiative that everyone should embrace. She expressed pride that the designer of the national flag, Pingali Venkayya, hailed from the state of Andhra Pradesh. Nagarani also encouraged citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, offices, and public spaces from August 13 to 15 to demonstrate national unity.

Principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju also addressed the students, urging them to contribute to the country’s progress and uphold its integrity and unity. He stressed that by doing so, they would be showcasing their patriotism. Prior to the rally, a meeting was held in the college’s main auditorium where dance performances by students from various schools, cantered on the theme of patriotism, were highly appreciated by the audience.

District Revenue Officer Mogili Venkateswarlu, Bhimavaram RDO K Praveen Kumar Reddy, DEO E Narayana, Bhimavaram Municipal Commissioner K Ramachandra Reddy, District Tourism Officer Apparao, and a large number of students also attended.