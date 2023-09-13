Collector expresses ire over delay in Jagananna housing works

SRIKAKULAM: Officials and staff of various departments who are negligent in discharging their duties will face music, District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar warned here on Tuesday.

He conducted a review on implementation of various welfare schemes and progress of development works with district, division and mandal level officials through a video-conference from the district Collectorate.

On the occasion, he expressed dissatisfaction over the poor progress of housing works in rural and urban areas. The Collector asked the officials to explain the reasons for the delay in launching the works under the Jagananna housing scheme.

He warned that an inquiry would be conducted on the slow pace of works. If any negligence was found, stern action would be taken, he said.

The Collector directed the medical and health department officials to make all arrangements for the implementation of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha scheme with effect from September 30.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the poor implementation of the Kanti Velugu scheme at schools by the officials concerned. The Collector suggested to all the heads of the departments to fix a schedule and work accordingly to achieve targets fixed by the government under various schemes and development works.