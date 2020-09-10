Collector G Veera Pandian narrates success story of Tadakanapalle village

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandian narrated the impressive success story of Tadakanapalle village, where cattle hostel and milk production has transformed the lives of villagers, to bag the Prime Minister's Award 2020, on Wednesday.

Tadakanapalle village of Kallur mandal is situated 15 kilometres away from the district headquarters. The village has good road connectivity and village-based milk cooperative society, which is a part of Vijaya milk, a government diary. This unit is maintained by women of all self-help groups of the village.

The farmers also have attracted the attention of the state with innovative methods in conserving livestock and developing an industry around it. The village largely comprises farmers, whose main livelihood is linked to buffaloes, cows and oxen. The villagers treat their animal wealth so precious and set up a cattle hostel to take care of the needs of animals.

This cattle hostel is one of its kind in Andhra Pradesh state. The milk collected from these animals is being converted into khova, a kind of sweet. The 'Tadakanapalle khova' is very famous across Kurnool district and is also being traded to several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Kurnool Collector G Veera Pandian is the only one who is selected from Andhra Pradesh to present such a subject. Veera Pandian, who has served as Kurnool collector for 15 months, applied for the prestigious Prime Minister Award 2020 under the category for innovation on promoting livelihood and economy recently. His name, however, has been shortlisted for the innovative award according to the norms of the award.

The district collector has presented the success story of 'Tadakanapalle' village in Kurnool district on Wednesday to the Central government administrative reforms additional secretary V Srinivas and joint secretary N B S Rajput through a video conference.

The Screening Committee will evaluate the shortlisted applications based on presentation, and analyse feedback of citizens/stakeholders and will announce the final list of PM's awards, an official said.