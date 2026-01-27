Collector highlights innovative P4 model

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector P Raja Babu unfurled the national flag at the Police Parade Ground in Ongole on Monday during the 77th Republic Day celebrations and received a guard of honour from police and NCC contingents.

Addressing the gathering, the collector outlined the district’s comprehensive development vision aligned with the state government’s Swarnandhra@2047 initiative. The district aims to achieve a 15 per cent growth rate across agriculture, industry, and services over the next five years.

The per capita income is projected to increase from Rs 2,15,240 to Rs 4,27,409 by 2028-29. The district’s Vision Action Plan has secured second place at the state level.

He highlighted the innovative P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) model for poverty eradication. Under this initiative, 79099 impoverished families have been identified as ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ (Golden Families), with 3753 mentors already adopted 26275 families. The goal is to transform Andhra Pradesh into a poverty-free state by 2029. Certificates of appreciation were distributed to 549 government employees for exemplary service. Families of freedom fighters were also honoured during the ceremony.